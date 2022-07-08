(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM plans to cancel as many as 20 return flights to European destinations every day through the end of August, in the latest move by the airline to alleviate pressure at the Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

The measures are designed to “calm” operational stress on staff at the airport and within the airline, KLM said in a statement Friday.

The company will also “strongly restrict” remaining ticket sales on its Cityhopper and European routes to allow customers whose flights were canceled to rebook, the carrier said.

The move comes on top of an already significant cap in ticket sales by the airline, after the Schiphol hub took drastic measures to limit capacity this summer due to a shortage of security staff.

