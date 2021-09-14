(Bloomberg) -- KLM has opted to accommodate crew members who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, rather than issuing mandates as more global destinations require shots.

The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM will ask pilots and flight attendants to register their vaccine status, but not require inoculation, it said in a statement Tuesday.

Schedules will be adjusted to avoid sending those who aren’t vaccinated to destinations where they’ll fail to meet entry requirements, and managers won’t be told why workers are being kept off of certain flights.

The flexible approach differs from other carriers that have tightened rules on workers -- notably in the U.S., where vaccine status is a hot-button political issue. Delta Air Lines Inc. has introduced a $200 monthly healthcare surcharge on employees who aren’t vaccinated, while United Airlines Holding Inc. established a mandate, requiring employees who use religious and medical exemptions to take a leave of absence.

KLM said its updated policy, which takes effect from Sept. 14, puts it at risk of “major operational problems” as more countries require vaccinations from airline flight staff. An obligation in Trinidad & Tobago takes effect from Oct. 16, the airline said.

