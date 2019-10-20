Klobuchar Says She’d Be in Washington for Trial: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said it would be her constitutional duty to be in Washington for any impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, rather than campaigning in early voting states for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Klobuchar was asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday whether she’ll commit to participating in a Senate trial while other candidates who aren’t senators are out campaigning, even if it slows her momentum or a shot at the nomination.

“We will be there in Washington, if that is the schedule,” Klobuchar said. “We really don’t have a choice.”

Klobuchar said she “can do two things at once” and still reach out to people and have her husband and other surrogates campaigning for her, even if she’s in Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told GOP senators to be ready for an impeachment trial to start as soon as Thanksgiving as Republicans privately discussed wrapping up the six-days-a-week trial by Christmas.

Buttigieg Says Democrats Can’t Fight Trump ‘With One Hand’

Pete Buttigieg responded to criticism about his fund raising, which relies in part on the kind of closed-door events with big donors that rivals including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have sworn off.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said that as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, he knows about grassroots support and has received mostly small-dollar donations.

But he said Republicans will have a huge financial advantage, one that Democrats will struggle to overcome without “unilaterally disarming.”

“We can’t go into this fight against Donald Trump with one hand tied behind our back.,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign reported raising a combined $125 million in the third quarter, with $156 million cash on hand -- more than twice the amount that President Barack Obama’s re-election committees had at this point in 2011. -- Bill Allison

COMING UP

Elizabeth Warren will hold events in Iowa on Sunday.

Joe Biden has a fundraiser in Connecticut at the hosted by former Governor Ned Lamont.

