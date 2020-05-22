(Bloomberg) -- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said she is not being formally vetted to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

In an interview with WCCO News Talk 830, the former presidential candidate noted that Biden himself has said that the “formal vetting process hasn’t started.”

“I think you’re going to hear a lot of rumors out there,” she said. “In the end, it’s the vice president, Joe Biden, who’s going to make this decision. He’s going to decide if names are put out there, he’s going to decide who he wants as vice president.”

Klobuchar’s response to the question struck a much more unassuming tone than some other potential veep candidates.

Florida Representative Val Demings said Thursday that she’s on Biden’s “short list,” while New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she has been asked for references, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said that she’s had opening conversations with the campaign. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has taken heat for openly campaigning for the job, and Senator Kamala Harris has also quietly signaled her desire to be picked.

Coming up:

The District of Columbia, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Indiana have primaries on June 2.

