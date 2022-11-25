(Bloomberg) -- When Netflix Inc. announced in early October that it was putting the sequel to the popular 2019 film Knives Out in theaters for a limited run, cinema executives cheered.

“I have been working for 4 years to be able to say this!” tweeted Adam Aron, chief executive officer of theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.. “Success here could lead to more Netflix movies at AMC.”

But just how well the film, starring Daniel Craig as the honey-voiced detective Benoit Blanc, does in theaters will be something of an enigma. Netflix isn’t expected to release ticket sales for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as most studios do. Comscore Inc., the regular distributor of box-office data, won’t put out numbers if Netflix doesn’t.

In a disappointment to cinema executives, Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos told investors on an October earnings call that he viewed the Glass Onion theatrical release as just a way to build buzz before its streaming debut.

“We make our movies for our members, and we really want them to watch them on Netflix,” he said.

AMC’s Aron, a frequent voice on social media, has lately been talking up the next Avatar film, which doesn’t come out until next month.

Glass Onion is expected to generate up to $15 million in ticket sales over the five-day weekend that started Nov. 23, according to Boxoffice Pro, which projects it will land in third place behind Walt Disney Co.’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now in its third week, and Disney’s Strange World, a new animated picture.

Read more: Strange World posts slow start for Disney on opening night

In Glass Onion, Blanc investigates a new mystery in Greece. The film has received glowing critical reviews, but is playing in only about 600 US locations, while Strange World will debut in over 4,100. Glass Onion is the first Netflix movie to be shown at the three biggest US chains, AMC, Cineworld Group Plc’s Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Holdings Inc.

A confluence of events led to the deal. Some Netflix executives have been agitating to distribute more movies theatrically, possibly boosting their popularity. And cinemas starved for content no longer insist that films play in their auditoriums exclusively for months, a condition Netflix has long found unacceptable.

The first Knives Out movie generated more than $300 million in global ticket sales and cost about $40 million to make. Last year, Netflix paid an eye-popping $450 million for the rights to two sequels.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.