(Bloomberg) -- Klaas Knot pushed back against Mario Draghi’s suggestion that the European Central Bank should consider softening the impact of negative interest rates on financial institutions.

“We as policy makers should stay far away from this,” the governor of the Dutch central bank said of a so-called tiering of the deposit rate, a day after the ECB president hinted that officials might have to implement such a measure. Peter Praet, the ECB’s chief economist, said in an interview that any decision would need a monetary-policy case.

Knot, speaking in Amsterdam, argued that there’s little proof that banks’ low profits are the result of low interest rates. He said the ECB already reviewed tiering as an option earlier and concluded it would be a “very complex” operation at the European level.

“It’s good to look at this again,” Knot said, “but I don’t have many expectations” that the conclusion will be different. Tiering would exclude some banks with a “certain business model” from the ECB’s negative interest rate, implying that other banks would be harmed for longer, he said.

ECB staff are examining the matter after banks complained that rates below zero eat into into profits and threaten to hamper lending to companies and households. While policy makers including Knot have said that bank profitability isn’t an objective for the ECB, the prospect of a longer period of low rates has ignited the debate.

Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in Vienna that the topic is “relevant,” and “I’d like to see some way to mitigate” the impact of the measure. “We have examples in other countries with negative rates -- Switzerland for instance has a nuanced system where there are exceptions depending on minimum capital requirements”

Also on the agenda at the ECB is the design of new long-term loans. Knot said June would be a good moment to provide more clarity about their terms, before the first of seven operations in September.

While “ideally you don’t want to” provide yet more central-bank funds because there’s there’s enough credit supply in the euro zone, he argued it’s unrealistic to expect banks to replace all of the liquidity extended in a previous lending program in a relatively short period of time. “That’s why it’s wise that there will be a bridge like this.”

