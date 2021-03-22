(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank might be able to start discussions on how to unwind its unprecedented monetary stimulus later this year if countries make sufficient progress on vaccinations, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot.

Knot, the head of the Dutch central bank, said he’s confident in a recovery in the second half, despite a first-quarter setback amid extended coronavirus curbs. He also suggested policy makers could reduce the pace of bond-buying in the summer if the economy proceeds as expected.

“As long as we are in a situation with contact restrictions, it’s clear that the pandemic emergency purchase program won’t stop,” Knot said in response to a question about when the ECB might be able to consider an exit from the emergency program. “But if we make good progress with vaccinations, that moment will come somewhere later this year.”

Policy makers decided earlier in March to significantly increase buying under the program -- due to run for at least another year -- after a global bond sell-off on the back of massive U.S. fiscal stimulus. The jump in yields raised concerns that Europe isn’t ready to cope with higher borrowing costs.

Temporary Buying

Since then, several officials have suggested that the move is temporary, and will be reconsidered when updated economic projections will be available in June.

“We wanted to prevent yield increases from being far ahead of the improvement in economic growth and inflation that we expect in the second part of this year,” Knot said. “That’s why we thought it wise to do a bit of frontloading, and to provide some counter-pressure in the coming months. But when the recovery really manifests itself as we expect, this reason will be obsolete.”

Knot said the latest forecasts are for the Dutch economy to grow 2.2% this year and 4.2% in 2022. Output will likely shrink 1% in the first quarter.

The situation is equally dire in neighboring Germany. The Bundesbank on Monday predicted a sharp contraction in the first three months of 2021, arguing that measures to contain the coronavirus are stricter than in the previous quarter.

Ahead of a meeting on Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has proposed keeping curbs in force for another four weeks. The plan would extend and slightly tighten existing restrictions through April 18 -- just weeks after the government started to ease some of them.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.