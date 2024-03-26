(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. extended Monday’s slump after the company said it received a report one of the users of its recalled supplement pills died due to kidney disease.

The stock tumbled as much as 7% in Tokyo to the lowest since August 2016. The Osaka-based company is still working to confirm a link with its product, it said in a statement Tuesday. The latest development comes after shares plunged by their daily limit on Monday following an announcement the firm is recalling supplement pills due to complaints of kidney issues by users.

An analysis of its red yeast rice product — which is promoted as reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterol — showed there were some “unintended” elements in the supplements, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said on Friday. A total of 26 people who consumed the products were hospitalized as of March 24, the company said in a follow-up statement Monday.

An exit from supplements business would cause a dent of about 20% to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s operating profits, Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst Yuji Ohana wrote in a note. The company estimated the cost of the recall at about ¥1.8 billion ($11.9 million), which would push down Nomura’s full-year net income estimate down by 6%, he wrote.

While the recall is negative for consumer goods makers, the downside for the stock will likely be short-lived and a significant drop may be a good opportunity to invest, Morgan Stanley analysts including Wakako Sato wrote in a note. There will likely be little impact on other products even if the issue turns out to be notable in scale, and the scope for damage will be limited, they wrote.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s shares are down about 30% this year, compared with 17% gain for the Topix.

