(Bloomberg) -- Members of the billionaire Koch family are in talks to acquire a stake in the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Julia Koch is considering acquiring an approximately 10% stake in BSE Global, the Nets holding company that also owns Barclays Center, and the WNBA’s New York Liberty team, among other sporting assets, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The talks are ongoing and there’s no assurance a deal will be reached, the people said.

The Nets’ majority owner is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Joseph Tsai, who bought 49% of the Nets in 2017 from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, and purchased the remaining stake along with the Barclays Center arena in 2019 in what ultimately ended up as a $3.5 billion deal, including debt.

Representatives for BSE Global didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for Koch Industries Inc. referred queries to 1888 Management, and representatives for the family office didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Koch family is led by 88-year-old Charles Koch, who has a net worth of $64.8 billion. Donations from Koch himself and Koch Industries helped turn Wichita State University into a “college-basketball powerhouse,” The New Yorker wrote in 2018. Julia, the widow of David Koch is even richer, worth $69.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The NBA has been in the midst of a deal frenzy over recent years, following a surge in valuations and interest in sporting teams as assets.

A year ago, Mat Ishbia, the billionaire chief executive officer of United Wholesale Mortgage, bought the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in a record deal that valued the teams at $4 billion. Mark Cuban late last year sold a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Adelson family, valuing the team at $3.5 billion. Cuban bought the team from H. Ross Perot Jr. in 2000 for about $285 million.

A stake in the Golden State Warriors, the NBA’s most successful team over the past decade, is also up for sale, with a potential valuation of $7 billion, while Michael Jordan sold a majority stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall for $3 billion.

