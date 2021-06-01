(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a New York court to order Eastman Kodak and its chief executive officer, James Continenza, to turn over evidence in advance of a planned insider-trading lawsuit against them.

Kodak and Continenza violated New York securities law when he bought 46,737 shares of the company’s stock on June 23, James claimed in court papers filed in state court in Manhattan Tuesday. James said she “has determined to commence an action” against the company and Continenza. The company disclosed James’s threatened lawsuit last month.

Continenza’s alleged trades came about a month before the stock soared after the Trump White House announced a deal to loan the company $765 million to produce drug ingredients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

