(Bloomberg) -- Eastman Kodak Co.’s chief executive officer must testify publicly in an investigation of whether his sale of company shares last year constituted insider trading, a judge ordered.

CEO James Continenza and General Counsel Roger Byrd must answer questions this fall and produce documents this month in the probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York state judge Barbara Jaffe ordered on Tuesday. James asked the court this month to order Kodak and the executives to provide evidence, saying she had “determined to commence an action” against Kodak and Continenza.

James alleges that Kodak and Continenza violated New York securities law when the CEO bought 46,737 shares of the company’s stock on June 23, 2020. The trades came about a month before the stock soared on an announcement by Donald Trump’s White House of a deal to lend Kodak $765 million to produce drug ingredients amid the coronavirus pandemic. The deal was later put on hold.

“Today’s order will force Mr. Continenza and Kodak’s general counsel to testify in open court, where the facts will be exposed before the American people,” James said in a statement.

Kodak had no immediate comment on the ruling.

In a statement on June 1, the Rochester print and chemicals company denied that Continenza had inside information and said his trades had been approved by Byrd and later by outside lawyers who conducted an independent investigation.

Jaffe’s order requires Byrd to testify on Sept. 24 and Continenza on Oct. 1. Kodak must turn over relevant documents by the end of June.

The case is James v. Eastman Kodak Co., 451652/2021, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).

