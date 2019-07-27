(Bloomberg) -- Kodiak Sciences says its eye disease treatment, KSI-301, showed strong improvements in vision and retinal anatomy were observed over 12 weeks across all three diseases under study.

The company cited results from its Phase Ib study of the use of the anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate to treat wet AMD, Diabetic Eye Disease and Retinal Vein Occlusion.

Kodiak expects its pivotal Phase II clinical trial with KSI-301 in wet AMD starting enrollment in the third quarter of 2019.

Kodiak says patients were treated with three monthly doses of either 2.5 mg or 5 mg KSI-301, and followed for seven months thereafter, with additional treatments according to protocol-specified retreatment criteria.

The company says a total of 200 injections with KSI-301 have been given to date across the Phase Ia and Phase Ib program with no intraocular inflammation or ocular serious adverse events reported.

