(Bloomberg) -- The activist investor pushing to replace most of the board of Kohl’s Corp. received a boost from a prominent shareholder advisory firm that urged the retailer’s investors to support some of its slate.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. on Friday urged investors to back two of Macellum Advisors’ board candidates, Jeffrey Kantor and Pamela Edwards, saying their independence and retail experience could help Kohl’s execute a standalone plan should it fail to find a buyer. Putting some of the activist’s people on the board could also assuage investor skepticism over its ongoing strategic review, ISS added in a report.

Macellum, which owns a nearly 5% stake in Kohl’s, has been locked in a monthslong battle with the retailer and is seeking to replace 10 of its directors. ISS said a full overhaul is unnecessary and that the company could use people with retail and merchandising experience to help drive revenue growth. Kantor is a former chief merchandising officer at Macy’s Inc., while Edwards was chief financial officer at Victoria’s Secret and Express when they were owned by L Brands.

“Given the dynamics of this situation and the ongoing sale process, it may be more beneficial to add dissident nominees who are independent from the company and Macellum,” ISS said.

Macellum has called on the company to refresh its board or sell itself. Kohl’s has since launched a strategic review, including exploring a potential sale of the company, after it received inbound interest from possible buyers. The activist investor has argued, though, that a board revamp is still needed because shareholders will continue to suffer without meaningful change or a fair sale of the company.

Kohl’s has rejected Macellum’s nominees, saying it’s on the right track and its board has the necessary experience to oversee a standalone strategy as well as evaluate its ongoing review. It has also noted that six new directors have been added to the board in the last three years, including three as part of a 2021 settlement with Macellum and other shareholders. It said earlier this month that its financial adviser, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has engaged with more than 25 parties as part of its ongoing review.

Kohl’s shares were down 0.3% to $59.04 in New York trading at 10:01 a.m., having traded consistently below the level of various reported overtures in the mid-to-high $60s.

