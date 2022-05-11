(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Macellum Capital Management’s bid for a board overhaul of Kohl’s Corp. is expected to be rejected by investors on Wednesday.

Kohl’s shareholders are expected to reject all 10 nominees that Macellum put forward for the board, according to people familiar with the situation. Kohl’s declined to comment. Macellum wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Shares of the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer rose 0.4% in early trading at 7:58 a.m. New York time.

The results were a blow to Macellum, which has a Kohl’s stake of nearly 5% and has been pressuring the company for two years to overhaul its board or sell itself. The hedge fund has lodged various complaints against the company, arguing Kohl’s has lagged behind competitors. Macellum has also said Kohl’s lacks an effective growth strategy and that poor share performance could hurt investors’ return if the retailer is acquired.

The company’s stock-market underperformance has garnered attention from numerous unsolicited suitors. Kohl’s said it has rejected takeover offers because they undervalued the company. Acacia Research Corp., the Starboard-backed suitor, had offered $64 a share, or about $9 billion.

Kohl’s shares had declined 23% through Tuesday since reaching a 52-week high of $64.06 nearly a year ago.

Kohl’s has said Macellum’s nominees lack retail experience. Six new directors have been added to the board in the last there years, including three as part of a 2021 settlement with Macellum and other shareholders. Kohl’s also said Macellum was pushing “for a hasty sale at any price.”

Macellum nominated 10 new directors to the retailer’s 14-member board, including David Duplantis, a former executive at Coach, and Thomas Kingsbury, who serves on several other retailer boards.

Some critics argue that Michelle Gass, the company’s first female chief executive officer, has failed to turn the company around since taking over four years ago. Like many retailers, Kohl’s has struggled with supply-chain issues in recent months.

The retailer has sought to drive sales by expanding its athletic wear and forming partnerships with Sephora and Amazon.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.