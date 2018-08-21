Kohl's Sales Advance, Just Not Enough for Jittery Wall Street

(Bloomberg) -- In yet another U.S. retail disappointment, shares of Kohl’s Corp. sank after its quarterly report -- a sign that jitters about department-store prospects persist on Wall Street.

The company’s forecast for earnings per share narrowly missed the midpoint of analysts’ estimates, helping to trigger a share decline of as much as 7.4 percent in early trading. In other measures, such as the key metric of same-store sales, Kohl’s outpaced expectations. But it wasn’t enough to inspire investors after the company’s shares neared record highs in recent sessions.

“Retail stocks heading into the second quarter are priced for perfection or more,” said Poonam Goyal, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Sometimes a decent beat and good quarter just isn’t enough.”

While Kohl’s stock had advanced 45 percent this year through yesterday’s close, the retailer now joins department-store peer Macy’s Inc. in watching its shares decline in spite of a largely positive quarterly result. Last week, Macy’s shares, which had also advanced sharply this year, plunged 16 percent after earnings.

Same-store sales rose 3.1 percent in the quarter ended Aug. 4. Analysts had expected an increase of 2.6 percent, according to Consensus Metrix. Earnings per share also topped estimates in the period, excluding some items.

Kohl’s sees profit of $5.15 to $5.55 per share this year, up from its previous range. The midpoint of the range, $5.35, was short of estimates by a penny.

