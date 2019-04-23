(Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. shares jumped the most in almost four months after the company said it’s will begin accepting returns for for Amazon.com Inc. customers at all of its stores starting in July, expanding a program it began in 2017.

The department store chain began offering the free service about two years ago as a pilot program that expanded to 100 stores in the Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee markets. Now it will increase to its more than 1,150 locations, the retailer said Tuesday.

The stock surged as much as 8.9 percent to $73.46 in New York Tuesday, the biggest intraday climb since December. The shares had risen 1.7 percent this year through Monday’s close.

Kohl’s last month also said it would expand its relationship with Amazon by carrying Amazon-branded products in more than 200 stores.

