(Bloomberg Opinion) -- First they found one in Utah. Then reports of others like it arrived from Romania and California. Monoliths have been popping up all over and then — just as quickly — disappearing.

Here at Conundrums, our intelligence unit has been working day and night to find them all. Using our global satellite network, Conundrumaire First Class Lara Williams was able to snap pictures of seven new ones — but unfortunately our geolocation array was down at the time, so we’re not completely sure where they were.

And we regret to inform you that there was a second lapse in our monolith tracking protocols: Just before our column was set to go to press this morning, all the monoliths we had identified disappeared! Darknet chatter suggests they’ve been stolen, and our in-house Map Master Spacemann Spiff is fairly certain the thieves have brought them to one of four locations: Aleppo, Syria; Los Angeles, California; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; or the underwater City of Atlantis.

Can you figure out who made off with the monoliths, and where they’ve been taken? Solving this two-part puzzle may require some sleuthing, but with Conundrums on break for two weeks over the holidays, I warrant you’ll have plenty of time to locate the loot and catch the crooks!

Here's where the monoliths were last seen:

Among tourists outside cathedral in this ruined ancient trading city on the Mediterranean:

A bit submerged within this pearly white palace complex:

Outside this country music venue operational since late 1800s:

In this Navajo park, accessible by stagecoach since 1939:

Near this truly gigantic deposit of pink granite:

Blending in with the “mission control” campus of this government agency:

Perched on this unique pathway across the Mississippi River:

Where in the world could these monoliths be?

If you manage to catch the menhir-muggers — or if you even make partial progress — please let us know at skpuzzles@bloomberg.net before midnight New York time on Wednesday, December 23.

If you get stuck, there’ll be hints announced on Twitter and in Bloomberg Opinion Today. To be counted in the solver list, please include your name with your answer.

Programming note: We will be off for two weeks over the holidays, and the next regular Conundrums will run on December 27. But watch the Bloomberg Opinion Instagram page for a bit of Conundrums content in the meantime!

Previously in Kominers’s Conundrums …

Donald Duck mixed up all the Thanksgiving desserts, leaving us to make sense of the menu. The Conundrum instructions explained that:

“Donald was supposed to bake a flight of pies, but he added the ingredients in the wrong order. And on top of that, he included one extra ingredient in each one.”

But there weren’t any recipes in sight — solvers had to figure out that the “ingredients” were letters, and each menu item was describing a word that had, shall we say, one too many letters for a pie.

“Dessert for a backpacker to take with them when they absolutely have to get out of Boston,” for example, hinted at the idea of a “CAMPER” — and if you drop the “P,” you’re left with the letters “C,” “A,” “M,” “E,” and “R,” which can be reordered(1) to spell out a type of pie: “CREAM,” which perfectly fit the five blanks provided in the puzzle (“_ _ _ _ _ PIE”).

Eagle-eyed solvers might have noticed that the last word of the menu description, “Boston” was actually a hint of the type of pie (referencing “Boston cream pie”); this turned out to be the case for each clue.

Deciphering the six menu items in this way, we discovered (extra letters in parentheses):

Dessert for a backpacker to take with them when they absolutely have to get out of Boston: CAM(P)ER/CREAM PIE;

Chinese egg noodle dessert, frequently tossed with meringue: LO ME(I)N/LEMON PIE;

Dessert served free with most savings accounts, especially at banking coops: CHECKIN(G)/CHICKEN PIE;(2)

The dessert you eat when you know you’re several cycles behind in the race around the orchard: LAPPE(D)/APPLE PIE;

A dessert that really hits the bull’s eye (bing!): (A)RCHERY/CHERRY PIE;(5)

Dessert Cyrus might bring to a “Party in the USA” before singing out of key: MILE(Y)/LIME PIE.

But the real goal of the Conundrum was to identify the name of an upcoming event we’ll be catering — in which messing up the desserts is not an option.

As we hinted, the solution involved using the “leftovers” — in this case, the extra letters “P,” “I,” “G,” “D,” “A,” and “Y.” But while PIG DAY does happen to be a holiday in March, it doesn’t have much to do with pie.(3)

There was one last step, which was to apply the same “drop a letter” transformation to the leftovers themselves. And if you needed a hint as to which letter should go, you just had to look to Goofy’s comment that “One of these pies is hardly a dessert at all.” CHICKEN PIE doesn’t belong in a dessert spread, and the leftover letter from that item — the “G” — didn’t belong in the answer.

That left us with the answer PI DAY — a much more theme-appropriate event, given that it’s typically celebrated with many multiples of pie.

Zoz solved first — extending his first-solver streak to three weeks — followed by Roy Kimmey, Eric Wepsic, Eli Russell, and Brandon Schwartz & Rachael Zisk. The other solvers were Darren Fink, Amanda Abado, & Dina Teodoro; Hirsh Jain & Jonah Kallenbach; Gabriel Mintzer; Dan Rubin & Jennifer Walsh; Skylar Sukapornchai; Michael Thaler; and Nathaniel Ver Steeg.(4)

The Bonus Round

(1) Anagrammed, that is.

(2) Note the hidden pun on "coops" – at once meaning "cooperatives" and "the places where chickens live."

(3) Did you know that "bing" is a cultivar of sweet cherry? More news you can use, courtesy of Conundrums!

(4) Unless you're counting the mathematical holiday called "Yellow Pig Day" – shoutouts to Eric Wepsic for pointing this out.

(5) Plus thanks again to Noam D. Elkies for co-authoring the Conundrum, as well as Zoe DeStoriesand Adam Rosenfield for test solving, and Dave Shukan for some early inspiration!

Scott Duke Kominers is the MBA Class of 1960 Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, and a faculty affiliate of the Harvard Department of Economics. Previously, he was a junior fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows and the inaugural research scholar at the Becker Friedman Institute for Research in Economics at the University of Chicago.

