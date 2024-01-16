(Bloomberg) -- Shohei Ohtani was appointed baseball game ambassador by Konami Group Corp.’s content unit to mark the 30th anniversary of videogame series Power Pros and the 20th anniversary of spinoff Professional Baseball Spirits.

The appointment follows Ohtani’s signing of a $700 million 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December. The contract — the biggest in Major League history — helped support shares of some of the athlete’s corporate sponsors such as Kose Corp. and Seiko Group Corp., while prompting others, such as internet job agency dip Corp., to recruit Ohtani as brand ambassador.

Konami’s stock price, up 16% since the start of the year, rose as much as 0.8% on Tuesday before paring gains. Shares were down 0.8% in afternoon trade.

Ohtani, who turns 30 this year, was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in August. The two-time league MVP winner said in a video interview he underwent physical therapy with a dog he recently took in, named Dekopin.

