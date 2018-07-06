Kongsberg to Buy Marine Unit From Rolls-Royce for $660 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA agreed to buy a marine business from Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc for 500 million pounds ($660 million), expanding in technology for ships.

The Norwegian supplier to the oil and gas industry will adjust the final purchase price based on its cash, debt and working capital when it concludes the deal, Kongsberg said in a statement Friday. The purchase doesn’t include Bergen Engines nor Rolls-Royce’s naval business.

Kongsberg said it plans to finance the purchase with debt and a rights issue of 5 billion kroner ($620 million).

