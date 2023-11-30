(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s Kookmin Bank has halted sales of some exotic notes linked to beleaguered Chinese stocks that have regulators circling and retail investors facing massive losses.

Starting Thursday, Kookmin Bank won’t sell equity-linked securities with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index as their underlying asset, its spokesman said. The bank was the most aggressive among the country’s lenders in 2021 in selling the products, which became popular mostly among elderly citizens trying to beat returns on local fixed-deposit rates.

The so-called ELS products, also known as autocallables, offer bond-like coupons if the underlying equities or indexes maintain certain levels. But if they drop sharply, investors can lose much or all of their principal. The HSCEI, a gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, has plunged more than 50% from a peak in February 2021 amid China’s weak economic recovery, property sector turmoil and geopolitical tensions with the US.

South Korean authorities have flagged that as much as 7 trillion won ($5.4 billion) of capital losses is expected from the HSCEI-tied ELS sold by local financial institutions. Kookmin’s share stands at 4.74 trillion won, with almost all its investors at risk of some losses by early 2024 unless the gauge stages a dramatic recovery, according to data from the office of ruling party lawmaker Yoon Han-hong.

Earlier this week, the Financial Supervisory Service started looking into sales by local lenders and brokerages of the China-linked structured products to retail investors and whether the risk of losses was adequately explained. Investigators have begun an on-site inspection at Kookmin Bank, which is part of South Korea’s biggest financial group, KB Financial Group Inc.

Separately, Hana Bank also said it will stop selling the HSCEI-linked autocallables as of Dec. 4, citing the concerns about possible losses. Last month, South Korea’s NongHyup Bank removed all ELS products from its sales list.

