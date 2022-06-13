(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese education company staged a meteoric rally of as much as 100% Monday as the company’s endeavors into livestreaming e-commerce went viral.

Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd. extended Friday’s 39% surge after videos of the firm’s tutors teaching English while selling merchandise attracted interest online. The attempts come after the firm’s shares suffered brutal losses following moves by Beijing last summer banning companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits.

In a video clip that was trending on China’s social media, a tutor was selling steaks while using a white board to teach related-terms in English such as juicy and tender. Koolearn’s largest shareholder New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. also posted double-digit gains.

At the current rate of growth, Koolearn’s e-commerce channel will have more than 10 million followers in the next two weeks, with an annual gross merchandise value of 3.7 billion yuan ($549 million), China Securities Co. analyst Ye Le wrote in a Monday note. The number of the channel’s followers on the Douyin platform jumped to 2.9 million as of late June 12, from 1 million on June 10, the report showed.

With the latest spike, Koolearn has erased all losses since July 2021, when China’s sweeping regulatory crackdown on the tech sector reached private education companies. Its shares, however, remain down more than 70% from a peak in July 2020 when the overall China market was running strong.

“Viral clips of a New Oriental tutor selling steaks online and teaching English was amusing,” said Qi Wang, chief executive officer of MegaTrust Investment. Still, “I don’t think selling food online can help it return to its past glory as livestreaming is just a 3-5 year trend and will likely plateau over time and be replaced.”

Other education firms also rallied. Scholar Education Group jumped as much as 37% in Hong Kong, while Doushen Beijing Education & Technology Inc. gained up to the 20% limit on the mainland.

