(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s currency and stocks climbed for the first time in four days as the government’s $35 billion credit support plan eased concerns about rising default risks.

The won jumped as much 0.8% to 1,429.05 per dollar after capping a second weekly loss while the Kospi index advanced as much as 2%. Three-year government bond yields slid 18 basis points to 4.32%.

Traders are bidding up South Korean assets after officials rolled out a 50-trillion-won ($34.9 billion) credit support plan that aims to limit the risks sparked by rising interest rates. A missed debt payment by the developer of the Legoland Korea theme park is also fueling jitters of a broader contagion, and some analysts caution that the government’s move may only be a stop-gap measure.

“As credit markets have shown so much signs of strains, the government has taken steps to stabilize market sentiment,” said Heo Pil-Seok, chief executive officer at Midas International Asset Management. “It will help stabilize market sentiment but there is a problem with policy consistency at a time of aggressively hiking rates to tame inflation.”

The latest pledge marks one of the biggest rounds of financial support for markets since South Korea expanded its emergency funds to around 100 trillion won to protect businesses at the onset of the pandemic.

