(Bloomberg) -- South Korea added jobs for a fourth straight month in June as a recovering economy kept the momentum alive in employment before new virus outbreaks triggered Seoul’s toughest restrictions yet.

Employment rose by 582,000 from a year earlier, the statistics office said Wednesday. The jobless rate inched down to 3.7%, compared with the median estimate of 3.8% by economists.

But the recovery in jobs faces a setback as authorities ramp up restrictions from this week to curb a spike in infections. Korea’s economy powered ahead this year on the back of strong exports and investment, but the prospect of a prolonged outbreak is now a key risk to the outlook.

The latest rules, which ban gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m. and order some entertainment venues to close, are a blow to a service sector that has just emerging from yearlong slump. A government budget proposal now under consideration would offer some support to small business owners who have borne the brunt of the virus restrictions.

The outlook for jobs will likely feature significantly in the Bank of Korea’s discussions when the board meets Thursday. Governor Lee Ju-yeol has repeatedly signaled the bank is keen to start raising rates this year as financial risks build, but the timing and pace of any tightening would depend on how the virus situation evolves.

