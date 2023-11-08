(Bloomberg) -- The premium that American depositary receipts of South Korean stocks have over their local counterparts is disappearing as the country’s short-selling ban forces bearish investors to seek alternatives.

Most of the Korean ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, such as those of KB Financial Group Inc. and LG Display Co., are now available either at a discount to, or a similar price as, their local shares.

Before the short-sale ban was announced, they commanded a premium. Short interest on all ADRs spiked after the ban in South Korea, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.

A narrowing spread between ADRs and their Korean shares signals the jump in local stocks from the short-selling ban might disappear soon, while discounts on ADRs can create opportunities for arbitrageurs. ADRs traded at discounts of over 5% when Korea imposed a blanket ban on short selling from March 2020 to April 2021, according to Clepsydra Capital.

Short positions will continue to increase on the ADRs given the Korean ban, said Brian Freitas, founder of Periscope Analytics. The most liquid Korean ADRs are at greatest risk of trading at a discount as bearish activity is likely to rise faster in those names, he added.

Investors “should concentrate on the likelihood of these ADRs being significantly discounted compared to their underlying shares” and seize the opportune timing to enter arbitrage bets, Clepsydra analyst Sanghyun Park wrote in a note on research platform Smartkarma on Tuesday.

Short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding jumped to 5.3% on Monday from 2.6% on Friday for KB Financial’s ADR, according to IHS Markit’s data. LG Display’s ADR rose to 7.8% from 3.2%.

The ratio of the S&P Korea ADR Index to the Kospi Index in US dollar terms has been dwindling since South Korea’s financial watchdog said in mid-October that it was proposing record fines on two global investment banks for “routinely and intentionally” engaging in naked short-selling, which is considered illegal in the nation.

Ahn Youngjun, an analyst who covers Korean financial stocks for Hana Financial Investment Co., said foreigners’ exit from the sector may also exacerbate short positions in the industry’s ADRs.

