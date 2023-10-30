(Bloomberg) -- South Korean banking stocks slumped after President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed sympathy for the country’s mom-and-pop business owners suffering from high interest rates.

During Monday’s cabinet meeting, Yoon introduced comments from small business owners, who likened themselves to “slaves” for banks as they spend most of their earnings in repaying loans.

The remarks came at a time when sentiment toward the sector was already weak following a late Sunday report on potential windfall charges on lenders’ excess profit. Banking stocks started Monday lower despite the financial regulator’s denial, and extended losses following Yoon’s statement.

Hana Financial Group Inc. declined 3.8%, its biggest drop since March. Industrial Bank of Korea slid 3.3% while Shinhan Financial Group Co. and KB Financial Group Inc. retreated at least 2.6% each. The benchmark Kospi Index ended 0.3% higher.

Maeil Business Newspaper reported that the government is considering so-called windfall charges on banks as they gain excess profit from higher interest rates. Interest income at the country’s four major banks increased 5.9% from a year earlier to 25.2 trillion won ($18.7 billion) in the third quarter, according to the newspaper.

Financial Services Commission said in a Sunday statement that while a related bill has been proposed, the regulator hasn’t considered detailed measures.

Pressure on banks to share their profit has been increasing during the parliament’s annual audit on financial regulators last week. The ruling People Power Party’s head Kim Gi-hyeon on Sunday called for voluntary cooperation from banks, saying the financial sector making huge profits on deposits and loans can cause a “sense of deprivation” among the general public.

