(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Taeyoung Engineering & Construction climbed as much as 21% as investors cheered reports that the South Korean distressed builder was inching closer to a deal with creditors.

The intraday gain Monday, the most since Jan. 3, comes after the company’s officials said it had made some progress in devising a self-rescue plan to deal with its debt. The stock has pared back earlier gains, but it’s still up 6.3% as of 1:52 p.m. in Seoul.

Short of liquidity, Taeyoung asked creditors in late December to restructure its debts and has until Jan. 11 to come up with a plan. Although the builder isn’t one of the biggest in Korea, its predicament has attracted government scrutiny as officials are keen to prevent another meltdown of the country’s credit market.

Taeyoung Group decided to accept most of creditors and regulators’ requests, Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources. One of the accepted requests includes pledging shares of TY Holdings, the holding company of Taeyoung E&C, as collateral, the report said.

Debt restructuring was likely to begin at the creditors’ meeting on Jan. 11, the report also said.

Taeyoung’s media representative didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s telephone call and text message seeking comment on the report.

Shares in Seoul Broadcasting System dropped 8% as of 1:52 p.m. in Seoul, as investors pared their bets that Taeyoung’s parent may have to sell its stake in the broadcaster.

The price of Taeyoung E&C’s 2024 won bond dropped for a fourth session to 61.6% of par.

