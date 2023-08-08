(Bloomberg) -- A South Korean court rejected a request from prosecutors for a warrant to arrest Park Cha-hoon, head of the Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives, over bribery allegations.

The Seoul Eastern District Court turned down the request as the court needs to guarantee his right to defense, according to a pool report from the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office. Prosecutors will consider whether to seek the arrest again, saying it’s difficult to understand the court’s decision. Calls to the court went unanswered.

The court held a hearing on the request earlier on Tuesday. Park denied the allegations of bribery when he attended the hearing, Yonhap News reported.

Korea’s credit cooperatives have been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks, as concerns over rising default rates linked to real estate finance sparked deposit outflows from the lenders early last month. The country has been on alert for risks posed by financial engineering linked to real estate finance, after a property developer’s default caused a credit crunch last year.

The federation supervises 1,300 credit unions across the country and operates a reserve system to protect clients.

