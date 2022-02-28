(Bloomberg) -- Risk-loving Korean mom-and-pop investors piled a record amount of money into a Russia-linked exchange traded fund as it sank following the invasion of Ukraine, prompting the ETF’s operator to issue an alert.

Retail buying in the Kindex MSCI Russia ETF surged to 18 billion won ($15 million) on Friday, a nearly 900-fold jump from a week ago, according to data from Korea Exchange. Overall, the Asian nation’s day traders bought an unprecedented net 24 billion won during the week through Feb. 25, the data show.

The ETF, listed in 2017, plunged 35% last week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global financial markets. Korea Investment Management Co., the operator, asked investors to be cautious -- stating that the so-called disparity ratio between the ETF’s net asset value and its market price was higher than 12% on Friday, putting them at the risk of losses.

“Investors seem to be dip-buying as they have learned from the past market crashes that the energy-heavy Russian stock market may rebound on surging crude oil prices,” Kwon Oh-Seung, executive director at Mirae Asset Global Investments’ ETF Marketing Business Unit, said, adding that the buyers are those who are attracted to high volatility assets.

“But high disparity ratio shows they need to be cautious,” Kwon said. The fund lost another 3% on Monday.

