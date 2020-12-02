(Bloomberg) -- Bonds from South Korean issuers are benefiting from their safe haven status as some investors turn away from Chinese debt after a spate of defaults.

Yield premiums on Korean corporate dollar notes tightened 14 basis points in November, while spreads on high-grade debt from Chinese issuers sold in the U.S. currency increased 2 basis points, Bloomberg Barclays indexes show. Korean bonds are also outperforming the Asian regional index.

Defaults by several Chinese state-linked firms on yuan bonds last month are being viewed as a sign that policy makers are less willing to offer debt-burdened firms a lifeline now than at start of the pandemic. A recent order by the U.S. barring American investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military, and the threat of more actions, may also be spurring demand for Korean bonds, which tend to have high ratings.

Korea’s economy grew at a faster pace than initially estimated last quarter, with rising exports supported by robust demand for tech devices. That’s helped its local credit market, with yield premiums on won-denominated corporate bonds falling 8 basis points in November, the biggest monthly drop since January 2017.

