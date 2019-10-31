(Bloomberg) -- South Korean exports plunged again in October, underscoring the difficulties of a turnaround in the trade slump that has been sweeping the global economy.

Exports fell 15% in October from a year earlier, pushed down by a slide in semiconductor and petrochemical shipments, the trade ministry said Friday, extending the decline to 11 months. Imports also fell 15%.

China’s slowing economy and global trade tensions have battered South Korean exports ranging from memory chips to petrochemicals, putting the economy on course for the slowest growth in a decade. A recent uptick in semiconductor prices and a decline in inventories had offered glimmers of hope that an export recovery might be nearing for South Korea, a bellwether for global trade.

Key Insights

South Korean exporters are a key part of the global supply chain and their performance is considered a barometer of demand for tech products from semiconductors to smartphones to computer displays.

The Bank of Korea has supported the economy with two interest-rate cuts this year to 1.25%, matching a record low.

“Expectation is high for a deal between the U.S. and China and if the improvement in relations continues, South Korean exports should rebound in the first quarter next year,” said Mun Byung-ki, a researcher at the Korea International Trade Association.

Part of the reason for the steep fall in October can be found in the fact that exports rose 23% a year earlier, the most in 2018.

South Korea said last week it would no longer seek privileges as a developing nation at the World Trade Organization, signaling it could seek less aggressive tariffs on agricultural imports in the future.

South Korea and Japan are looking to mend their trade ties after the prime ministers met in October. In July, Japan toughened export regulations on materials essential to the production of chips and displays in South Korea.

Get More

Semiconductor exports, the largest component of South Korean trade, fell 32% from a year earlier. Petrochemicals fell 23%.

The trade surplus was $5.4 billion.

Exports to China dropped 17%, while those to the U.S. fell 8.4%.

