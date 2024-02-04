(Bloomberg) -- South Korea will kick off a test run to extend the trading hours of its currency on Feb. 6 to improve the market’s accessibility and ultimately attract more inflows. The initiative is a step toward enabling investors to trade the won around the clock, and may eventually boost the case for the nation’s stocks and bonds to be added to global indexes. By lengthening the hours, Seoul is also signaling an increased openness to the capital flows and volatility that it had tried to shield its economy from in the aftermath of the Asian Financial Crisis.

Here’s what to know about the upcoming changes and the potential implications of the shift:

1. How do global funds currently trade the won?

As of this year, foreign entities which meet the conditions set by authorities are allowed to trade the won and FX swaps onshore directly using the local interbank system. State Street Bank & Trust in Hong Kong was the first overseas lender to take part in the local interbank market on Jan. 2. The won can only be swapped directly with the dollar and the yuan — and in the instance of the latter, the exchange is permitted to take place either in Seoul or Shanghai. Trading in the onshore currency market runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time. When onshore markets are closed, foreign investors have to rely on derivatives contracts known as non-deliverable forwards to manage their exposure to the won offshore. Foreign firms that don’t fulfill the government’s requirements have to set up a branch in South Korea or pay a commission to local banks to trade on their behalf.

2. What’s new?

Come July, trading hours for the onshore won and FX swap markets will be extended to 2 a.m., following the test run that starts this week. Most South Korean banks plan to start or have already installed night shifts to accommodate the new hours, while some larger players are looking to relocate their staff to London and New York.

3. What will stay the same?

Under the new framework, offshore trading of the won will remain off limits and the currency can still only be directly exchanged with the dollar and yuan. Rules will remain in place for foreign players that wish to participate in the local interbank market: an applicant must sign credit line contracts with at least 10 South Korean financial institutions including at least four so-called “FX leading banks” or banks designated to help bolster trading of the won in return for certain incentives. In addition, foreign players with access to the local interbank market must still trade through authorized brokers, while hedge funds aren’t eligible to apply for registration.

4. Why is the government reluctant to relax its grip?

South Korean authorities intend to maintain a firm grip on the nation’s financial markets to avoid a repeat of the capital flight that decimated the economy during previous bouts of volatility. The Kospi share index and the won lost half their value during the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 and came under renewed selling pressure during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008. As the won slumped, scores of firms that relied heavily on foreign borrowings were unable to repay their debt and collapsed as a result. Authorities have since grown wary of the extreme price swings that can arise from global capital outflows, and have accumulated a $420 billion foreign reserve stockpile — one of the world’s largest — to beef up their defense.

5. What do the changes mean for Korean markets and traders?

An increase in the won’s trading hours will improve the FX market’s accessibility and address a key gripe of index providers which have held back from including South Korean bond and stocks in their gauges. FTSE Russell refrained from adding South Korea to its global bond index in September, saying it would monitor the impact of the nation’s FX reforms. An inclusion is expected to usher in billions of dollars of inflows and some investors expect the nation’s securities to be added to the FTSE World Government Bond Index as early as March. For traders, the extended hours will give them access to real-time quotes and hence better prices. This is likely to lead to higher trading volumes onshore, which may draw more foreign lenders to seek permission to trade via the interbank market. But given the stringent requirements, overseas players may choose to continue trading via the non-deliverable forwards market instead.

Korea Has Made Positive Developments in Boosting Liquidity: FTSE

6. Who else is extending trading hours?

South Korea isn’t the only one that’s opening up its FX market to more foreign participation. In January 2023, China extended the trading hours for the onshore yuan by almost four hours to 3 a.m. local time. In 2020, authorities said they would lengthen the trading hours for some transactions in the interbank bond market to 8 p.m. from 5 p.m. They also rolled out measures to attract overseas funds, including providing more options for foreign-exchange trading and offering quotes for yuan bonds to clients in Europe and the US.

The efforts paid off when FTSE Russell added Chinese sovereign bonds to its flagship World Government Bond Index. Morgan Stanley estimated that the inclusion, which began in October 2021, would attract as much as $90 billion of foreign inflows. The onshore yuan was buoyed by the optimism in the months leading up to the inclusion and strengthened almost 3% in 2021 to outperform all its Asian peers.

Statement by Seoul FX Committee posted on the Bank of Korea’s website

Data compiled by the International Monetary Fund ranks South Korea’s foreign reserves as the ninth-largest worldwide

FTSE Russell statement

A Bloomberg story that details all the steps China has taken to open up its market to foreigners

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.