(Bloomberg) -- South Korean drinkers are warming to Japan again. Beer imports from Japan outpaced those from China for the first time since July 2019, when Korean consumers boycotted goods from their neighbor amid a political tit-for-tat. South Korea imported 3,870 tons of beer from Japan in April— more than nine times the volume a year earlier— while imports from China dropped to 2,226 tons, according to Korea Customs Service data Monday. It’s the latest sign of improved relations between the two US allies, whose leaders met in Tokyo in March and Seoul earlier this month resuming “shuttle diplomacy” for the first time in 12 years.

