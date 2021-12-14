(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s jobless rate edged lower in November, as a relaxation of virus curbs and higher vaccination rates helped stabilize the employment market before Covid cases resurged and the omicron variant emerged.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.1% from 3.2% in October, compared to economists’ forecast for a reading of 3.3%. Employment rose by 553,000 from a year earlier, gaining for a ninth straight month.

The Korean government eased virus restrictions significantly in November as vaccinations hit key thresholds, giving a fillip to hiring in the services sector. But the recent surge in serious Covid cases and deaths, along with the emergence of omicron, have heightened public caution and clouded the jobs outlook into 2022.

How the country’s labor market holds up in the face of a worsening virus situation will factor into the Bank of Korea’s policy decisions. Having hiked rates twice since August, the BOK is weighing the timing of a third increase, which investors expect to happen within the next three months.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.