(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s unemployment rate remained below 3% in June, suggesting the labor market is largely holding up for now in the face of rising inflation and interest rates.

The jobless rate edged up to 2.9% from 2.8% in May, the statistics office said Wednesday. Economists had expected an unchanged reading. The economy added 841,000 positions from a year earlier.

The data come just hours before the Bank of Korea decides on its benchmark rate after five hikes since last summer.

A majority of economists see the bank raising the rate by a larger-than-usual half-percentage point on Wednesday amid worries that accelerating inflation may fuel a wage-price feedback loop.

Inflation hit 6% last month, its fastest pace since the Asian financial crisis. The weakening of the won is also fueling the costs of imported goods, adding to the strains on employers. Meanwhile, South Korea plans to raise its minimum wage by 5% next year.

Supporting the jobs market so far has been a series of extra budgets. The new government seeks to rely less on additional spending that may add to inflationary pressure.

With rising borrowing costs and prices, the economy may grow slower than expected this year. The Finance Ministry sees gross domestic product expanding 2.6% and consumer prices rising 4.7% in 2022, a deterioration from its previous forecasts of 3.1% and 2.2%.

Today’s report showed:

The medical and welfare industry led gains in employment with 177,000 positions added in June

Manufacturing saw an increase of 158,000 jobs

Transport and warehouse businesses gained 126,000 roles

The wholesale and retail industry lost 37,000 jobs compared to a year earlier

