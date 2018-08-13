Korea Leaders to Have Third Meeting This Year: Yonhap

(Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in plan to meet in Pyongyang before the end of September, Yonhap News reported, a summit that comes as denuclearization talks stall between the U.S. and North Korea.

It will be Moon’s third meeting with Kim this year, and the first visit by a South Korean leader to the North Korean capital since 2007.

Moon will have a tricky balancing act at the summit: Maintaining momentum for inter-Korean dialogue while also nudging Kim to make progress on denuclearization with the U.S., an ally of South Korea. Since Kim met President Donald Trump in June, the two sides have failed to make much headway on eliminating North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has pressed other countries to continue enforcing sanctions against Kim’s regime while seeking a concrete time frame for Kim to abandon his nuclear weapons. North Korea has rejected his approach, with state-run media lambasting the U.S.’s “pressure diplomacy” and saying the U.S. is using “outdated gangster-like logic.”

At the talks on Monday, North Korean official Ri Son Gwon said the two Koreas had “become friends that cannot betray one another."

