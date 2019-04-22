(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s plan to end waivers that let countries buy Iranian crude has shaken oil markets awake, with Brent jumping 3 percent to the highest level in almost 6 months.

The buyers -- China, India, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Taiwan -- now face the prospect of having to find alternative supplies, though the U.S. is said to have got commitments from producers including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, that will offset the loss of Iran’s crude.

What that means for the agreement to curb output by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia remains to be seen.

Korean Buyer Looking Elsewhere (10:12 a.m. Singapore time)

Some initial reaction from South Korean buyer Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co., which purchases Iran’s South Pars condensate. The company had already been buying and testing alternative cargoes from areas such as Africa and Australia as the May 2 expiry of the waivers approached, according to a spokesman. It’s not impossible to find alternative shipments, the spokesman said on Monday, but it’s going to push up costs.

It’s worth noting that buyers were seen to have already stopped purchasing from Iran amid uncertainty over whether the U.S. would renew the waivers or not.

Oil Busts Through Resistance Level

They took a while to get going, but oil prices are now reacting aggressively to the news. Brent’s jumped as much as 3.3 percent to $74.31 a barrel in London, the highest intraday price since Nov. 1, and WTI by 2.9 percent in New York. Trading was closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

Brent has busted through a key resistance level, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level of $72.68 a barrel. The Fibonacci sequence is a technical indicator widely looked at by traders, based on a 13th century Italian mathematician’s theories about the reproduction rate of rabbits.

