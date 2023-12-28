(Bloomberg) -- South Korea sought to reassure investors after Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co. asked for its debts to be reorganized, reigniting concerns about the type of financial engineering that triggered a credit crunch in the country last year.

Officials in Seoul said on Thursday they would expand refinancing support for corporate bonds and commercial paper issued by construction companies, as well as a program allowing small and medium-sized companies to raise funds via debt capital markets. That’s a bid to avoid a repeat of 2022, when the government was forced to intervene to forestall a full-blown crisis after the default of a developer triggered a spike in firms’ borrowing costs.

“To prepare for the possibility of increased market volatility due to anxiety, we will immediately put into operation market stabilization measures already in place, and significantly expand and strengthen their scale and content depending on market conditions,” Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Joo-hyun said at a briefing.

The financial regulator’s comments come after Taeyoung E&C, which provides civil engineering and construction services, said it had asked creditors to revise the payment terms of its debt. While the company did not say what changes it was seeking or how much money is at stake, the FSC said its exposure to project financing guarantees was larger than that of the country’s other major construction companies.

Taeyoung E&C’s shares slumped to their lowest since 2016 this week after a media report that the country’s 16th-largest construction company might seek to restructure its debts. The stock saw wild swings on Thursday, moving between a 20% loss and 25% gain. Trading was suspended briefly due to the announcement of the debt plan. Shares are still down more than 30% versus the start of the month.

“There appears to be expectations that the company will be normalized quickly with the government’s support,” said Kang Kyung Tae, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities Co.

But the price of Taeyoung’s 100 billion won bond maturing in July 2024 sank 28% on Thursday, according to Korea exchange prices compiled by Bloomberg.

The builder’s request is the latest in a series of worrying incidents in Korea, where authorities have been on the lookout for signs of credit market trouble after the developer of the Legoland park missed a payment on project finance asset-backed commercial paper last year, triggering the worst run up in short-term yields since the global financial crisis.

Then in July 2023, the branch of a credit union closed, having suffered losses on real estate-related loans.

Korea Development Bank is Taeyoung’s main lender, and it said creditors will hold a meeting and decide by Jan. 11 whether to accept the builder’s request. Taeyoung E&C will hold an information session on Jan. 3 to outline its plans, KDB also said.

Korean law requires 75% of creditors to approve the plan.

While the Legoland crisis came to be viewed as an example of the struggle to safeguard financial stability in a world of rapidly rising interest rates, the global macroeconomic environment has since shifted. Traders have ramped up expectations that central banks in many countries will slash interest rates next year, which could ease the debt servicing costs for companies.

“Many people ask questions such as whether this would be another the Legoland crisis,” Kwon Dae-young, standing commissioner of the FSC said. But the direction of the global market has changed. “At that time, interest rates were rising and we were in a tightening mode,” but now an end to the increases seems to be in sight.

