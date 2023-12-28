(Bloomberg) -- South Korean officials pledged to step up a $66 billion program to stabilize markets if needed to limit the spillover from a builder’s debt troubles, with the central bank warning real estate risks would probably increase next year.

Authorities “will make every effort” and “immediately expand market stabilization measures sufficiently as needed,” Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Friday, before a meeting with the central bank governor and financial regulators.

The pledge came after a request by Taeyoung Engineering & Construction to reschedule its debt reignited concerns about the type of asset-backed security that triggered a credit crunch last year.

The builder’s liquidity woes highlight trouble brewing in Korea’s real estate market, which relies on short-term debt to finance construction. While defaults on these project financing securities have historically been low, rising interest rates and a sluggish economy risk adding to stress.

South Korea currently operates 85 trillion won ($66 billion) of market stabilization measures — including a bond market fund, corporate bond purchase program and guarantees for property-related financing. These were implemented last year, after an amusement park developer missed a payment on this kind of instrument, triggering the worst runup in yields since the global financial crisis.

“Taeyoung’s debt rescheduling application is obviously not positive for the financing conditions of construction companies,” said Han Sung Choi, corporate rating team manager at Korea Ratings. “There are concerns that others can also apply for similar steps.”

Korea Ratings, NICE Investors Service and Korea Investors Service all cut Taeyoung E&C’s credit rating to CCC from A- this week.

Market watchers worry debt troubles may spread to other builders, in turn pressuring lenders and squeezing liquidity conditions. The Financial Supervisory Service held a meeting with banks on Friday, asking them to support Taeyoung E&C’s contractors and partners.

The Bank of Korea said risks related to real estate project financing are likely to increase next year, although the country’s financial system will generally remain stable.

“There is a possibility of liquidity and credit risks related to real estate project financing materializing,” the central bank said Friday in its 2024 monetary policy report, adding that financial institutions’ high capital ratio will help keep the broader system stable.

In its financial stability report published earlier this week, the central bank cited the risks of a run on lenders viewed as unable to absorb losses, and trouble in project financing securities driving an increase in credit spreads.

Taeyoung E&C’s bond price plunged on Thursday, though that of competitor Hyundai Engineering & Construction has been spared the selloff, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, suggesting there’s no contagion for now. Korea’s markets were shut on Friday. Taeyoung shares tumbled more than 35% in December, driven down by media reports a restructuring was in the offing.

