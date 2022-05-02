(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since 2008 in April, intensifying pressure on the central bank to execute back-to-back interest-rate increases at its policy meeting later this month.

Consumer prices advanced 4.8% from a year earlier, quickening from 4.1% in March and exceeding economists estimate of 4.4%, data from the statistics office showed Tuesday.

Intensifying inflationary pressure is a key factor for the Bank of Korea to consider when it meets May 26 in what will be Governor Rhee Chang-yong’s first rate decision. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its rate by half a percentage point later this week as it seeks to rein in consumer prices that jumped in March.

Rhee said last week that inflation remains a bigger concern than threats to the outlook for economic growth. Inflationary pressures that drive up wages to create a vicious circle of price rises is another potential risk facing monetary policy makers.

The BOK has already hiked rates four times since August, leading the global exit from record monetary stimulus that helped soften the hit from the pandemic, while inflating asset bubbles across the economy.

Potential hurdles in the push toward higher rates are Russia’s war on Ukraine that’s weighing on Europe’s economy and Covid lockdowns in China. South Korea’s exports slowed last month as shipments to China fell for the first time since October 2020.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.