(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s $177 billion sovereign wealth fund will buy more bonds, joining a handful of big-name investors who see value in the beaten-down asset class.

Korea Investment Corp., which had trimmed the bond allocation to 31.7% at the end of August, now plans to increase the ratio again, according to remarks by Chief Executive Officer Seoungho Jin confirmed by KIC. The fund only invests outside of South Korea.

“With a surge in rates offering carry (income) and concerns about recession, bonds look relatively more attractive at this point,” Jin told reporters in New York this week. “We plan to increase the allocation for bonds.”

The remarks echo the stance of Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Co. who say bonds -- which racked up severe losses this year -- are looking attractive again. Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index of investment-grade government and corporate bonds is down 21% in 2022, as central banks led by the Federal Reserve ratcheted up interest rates to tame too-hot inflation.

KIC’s interest in offshore fixed income coincides with South Korea spending an additional 2 trillion won on buying lower-rated domestic corporate bonds and commercial paper to strengthen support for vulnerable companies.

The country’s Financial Services Commission said earlier this week officials would actively respond to unease in the fixed income market including asset-backed commercial paper related to real estate project finance.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.