(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s early trade data showed exports remain resilient in the face of risks to global economic growth and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Exports rose 14.5% in the first 20 days of July from a year earlier, the customs office reported Thursday. Overall imports rose 25.4%.

South Korea’s exports range from cars to ships to smartphones, serving as an early barometer on the state of the world economy. Concerns about a global economic recession are putting pressure on trade, while Russia’s war on Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China add to supply chain risks.

Central banks are also sticking to a path of higher interest rates in order to rein in inflationary pressures. With the Federal Reserve accelerating its policy tightening, trade-dependent nations like South Korea are seeing their deficits swell. Meantime, their currencies’ falls against the dollar are driving up the cost of raw materials, making it tougher for manufacturers.

Labor disputes are another risk for South Korea’s exports. A strike at a shipyard is disrupting the delivery of vessels, prompting the government to call for an end to the dispute or it will consider tough measures. A strike in June by a nationwide truckers’ union had weighed on exports before it came to a temporary settlement.

