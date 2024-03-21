(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s financial watchdog urged lenders to expand financial support for troubled builders as concerns grow over risks from distressed real estate projects.

The number of project finance sites seeing “significantly worsening profitability” is rising due to high interest rates and construction costs, Lee Bokhyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, said in a Thursday meeting with financial and construction firms. Lenders should consider expanding the size of the PF stabilization fund while also actively restructuring troubled loans they have backed, he said.

Lee’s comments come as debt risks mount at real estate projects — most of which are highly leveraged — amid a lingering property market slump. South Korean officials are seeking to prevent broader market contagion following a number of high-profile credit events including a 2022 default by the developer of a Legoland theme park and more recently, liquidity woes at distressed builder Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co.

Delayed projects are posing “a huge burden” to both the construction firms and financial companies, Lee said, while noting that the current delinquency rate at a high-2% is manageable.

Both lenders and builders should put in “joint efforts” to successfully restructure troubled projects, he said.

