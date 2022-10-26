(Bloomberg) -- South Korean banks see household credit risks climbing this quarter to the highest level in almost two decades, a central bank survey showed, as interest rates rise rapidly and an economic slowdown looms.

The credit risk index for households jumped to 42 from 33 in the third quarter, the strongest reading since 2003, according to the Bank of Korea poll conducted from late August to mid-September.

With almost four-fifths of loans on variable rates, households are among the most vulnerable groups in the economy as the BOK steps up policy tightening to curb inflation and try to bridge a rate gap with the Federal Reserve.

The BOK lifted its key rate by a half percentage-point this month, its second outsized hike in three meetings, and is set to tighten further in November.

The faster-than-usual tightening raises the risk of a credit crunch among firms too, prompting the government and central bank to step in with a pledge of financial support at the weekend.

Some households are seeing a declining ability to meet their commitments as the economy shows signs of slowing, the BOK said in its survey. Credit risks for corporations also rose, adding to worries for the economy.

