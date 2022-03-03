(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation unexpectedly accelerated in February as rising costs weigh on voters ahead of next week’s presidential election.

Consumer prices advanced 3.7% from a year earlier, edging up from a 3.6% pace the prior month, the statistics office reported Friday. Economists had expected the rate to edge down to 3.5%.

Inflation has jumped to the forefront of concerns among South Koreans and could worsen as the crisis in Ukraine threatens to disrupt global supply chains. The central bank’s three interest-rate hikes have so fair failed to cool prices.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol warned last week of a further hit to costs from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The central bank sharply revised up its inflation forecast for this year to 3.1%.

Koreans typically say that economic issues are most influential on their vote and inflation features highly. In a poll of 1,200 Seoul residents conducted in November, inflation was already chosen as the biggest problem facing the economy in 2022, contrasting with the same survey a year earlier that had picked employment as No. 1.

Respondents were also the most pessimistic when it came to being able to rein in price growth.

“The share of people who said this would not easily improve has spiked, seeing that it was related to issues such as energy and other supply troubles that can’t be controlled from within,” said Oh Eun-joo, a senior researcher at the Seoul Institute that conducted the survey. “Costs are rising across the board.”

While South Korea has little control over energy prices as it relies heavily on fuel imports, inflation readings that exclude oil and food are also strong.

The government has ratcheted up its monitoring of consumer prices as inflation increasingly threatens the momentum of the economy’s powerful recovery from the pandemic.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said earlier this week that he was preparing a wide range of measures to ease inflationary pressures and pointed out that sanctions against Russia would contribute to economic uncertainties. In a positive sign for South Korea, exports rose more than expected in February, with the trade balance returning to a surplus.

Korea’s biggest virus outbreak of the pandemic has had a surprisingly limited impact on consumer sentiment, partly owing to the view that omicron is not as dangerous as earlier variants.

Stimulus fiscal spending, including a 16.9 trillion won ($14 billion) extra budget passed last month to help small businesses, is also shoring up consumption, while the government has eased its curfew on restaurants, bars and other service vendors.

Bipartisan View

Both ruling and opposition parties agree that another round of supplementary spending may be needed after the election is over.

With the economic recovery in place, most economists see the BOK raising its benchmark interest rate to 1.5% when the board meets in mid-April under a new governor.

The BOK last week decided to hold at 1.25% and maintained its growth forecast for gross domestic output at 3%, while acknowledging the Ukraine-Russia conflict weighed heavily on the minds of board members.

Friday’s report also showed:

Consumer prices excluding costs for oil and agricultural goods rose 3.2%, the highest reading since 2011

Overall consumer prices rose 0.6% compared with January

Transportation costs led the gains, jumping 8.3% from a year earlier

Utility costs advanced 3.6%. Food and beverage prices increased 3.6% from a year earlier. The price of entertainment products rose 1.5%

