(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea signaled it will adjust its inflation projection higher after prices rose more than expected last month, reinforcing the case to keep its restrictive policy in place for longer to respond to increasing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Consumer prices advanced 3.8% from a year earlier in October, with the pace of growth quickening compared with 3.7% in September, the statistics office reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected inflation to come in at 3.6%.

The reading was at odds with the bank’s earlier view that inflation would start to slow from October after having risen for a couple of months. With the policy focus remaining on prices, the central bank has been keeping the door open to another possible rate hike from the current 3.5%, a level it already characterizes as restrictive.

The trajectory for inflation will probably hover above projections issued in August in light of a recent rise in oil and agricultural prices, the BOK said in a statement, citing the Middle East tumult and other economic uncertainties. The BOK said in August that overall inflation would reach around 3.5% this year.

The bank is scheduled to provide exact estimates when it meets for a rate decision at the end of this month.

The bank maintained its cautious optimism that inflationary pressure will cool in the months ahead, pointing to prices excluding food and energy, growth of which slowed to 3.2% last month compared with the 3.3% gain in September.

“The trajectory of slowdown in inflation is being pushed back,” said Cho Yong-gu, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. He added however that inflation in general is in a downward trend and will eventually reflect declines in oil prices.

As it continues to fight inflation, the bank is also wary of elevated borrowing costs weighing on economic growth. One board member said last month that the BOK should also be open to the possibility of cutting rates if needed, in the first sign of dissent over the trajectory of policy in months.

Adding to the complexity of the policy equation is the Israel-Hamas conflict, which threatens to boost oil prices if it broadens into regional hostilities. BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong has said the conflict has thrown growth forecasts for 2024 into question.

Inflation is expected to ease more slowly than previously expected due to the Mideast risk and unusually low temperatures, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said just before the price data were released.

“October’s unexpected rise in headline inflation gives the Bank of Korea reason to stick to its hawkish stance — possibly for longer than we have been anticipating.”

The price data come as a rebound in exports and industrial production reaffirms confidence among authorities that the Korean economy will grow largely as expected this year. With the US economy also showing surprising growth, the BOK considers it too soon to talk of relaxing its stance.

A key factor for what comes next will be the Federal Reserve. Chairman Jerome Powell hinted Wednesday that the US central bank may now be finished with the most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades.

The chance of a further rake hike can’t be ruled out, as inflationary pressure remains strong in the US and other major countries while geopolitical risks add to uncertainties, the Finance Ministry said Thursday, following a meeting with BOK officials.

The BOK likely wants to see stable inflation readings in the 2% range before considering any policy easing. Inflation is likely to slow to that range next year, the BOK has said, with a growing number of economists expecting a rate cut some time after that.

A rekindling of appetite for household debt is another reason the BOK is expected to keep its rate restrictive. A tight policy also helps prevent the local currency from weakening further against the dollar, a development that would ramp up the nation’s import bill.

