(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s unemployment rate remained low, suggesting the labor market is holding up in the face of accelerating inflation and rising interest rates.

The jobless rate edged up to 2.8% in May from 2.7% in the prior month, the statistics office said Wednesday. Economists had expected it to remain unchanged at 2.7%. The economy added 935,000 positions from a year earlier.

Inflation is a growing headwind for South Korea and has prompted the Bank of Korea to remain open to the idea of a “big-step” rate hike. The central bank has already raised its benchmark five times since last summer and is concerned that rising consumer prices may spur increased wage demands and fuel a vicious spiral in the economy.

South Korea’s low unemployment has helped shore up confidence in the economy at a time when the prices of key staples are rising rapidly. Supporting the jobs market has been a series of extra budgets, which are now increasingly also seen as a factor spurring price pressures.

Inflation hit 5.4% last month, the highest reading since 2008, and the central bank has warned it will probably remain in that range through July. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho has said the government is unlikely to pursue another extra budget unless the virus situation worsens seriously again.

With rising borrowing costs and prices, the economy may lose momentum, potentially clouding the outlook for the job market. The BOK sees economic growth this year at 2.7%, down from the 3% it previously projected, with inflation coming in at an elevated 4.5%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.