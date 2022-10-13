(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s unemployment rate climbed in September in a sign that sharper interest-rate increases may be starting to cool momentum in the the labor market.

The jobless rate rose to 2.8% from 2.5% in August, the statistics office said Friday. Economists had forecast it to climb to 2.7%. The economy still added 707,000 positions compared with a year earlier.

The Bank of Korea has been tightening for more than a year and ramped up rate increases recently with two half percentage-point moves at the past three meetings as it tries to rein in inflation.

Jobs have been among the bright spots in Korea’s economy as an easing of pandemic-era restrictions encouraged more spending on services. The economy is likely to slow as higher borrowing costs weigh on demand, particularly given a high household debt burden.

Today’s report showed the construction sector shed 12,000 jobs in September from a year earlier, while the financial and insurance industries lost 24,000. The retail and wholesale sector also cut 24,000 roles.

Manufacturing led overall growth in jobs, gaining 227,000 positions. The technology and healthcare industries also saw increases in employment.

