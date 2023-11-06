(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s benchmark stock index fell, as a jump on Monday triggered by the nation’s sudden ban on short-selling ran its course.

The benchmark Kospi finished 2.3% lower — while the small-cap Kosdaq Index slid 1.8% — after foreign and local institutional investors reduced equities. Kospi had surged 5.7% Monday, its best performance since March 2020, after the regulator said the ban would last through June 2024.

The Korea Exchange temporarily issued its “sidecar” limit to halt sell orders for program trading after Kosdaq 150 futures plunged more than 6%, similarly repeating the limit that was issued Monday for buy orders.

The policy change highlights the influence of the country’s retail investors, with many pushing for the ban by arguing the practice unfairly favors foreign and institutional investors. Analysts though say the move is unlikely to lead to a sustained improvement in stocks given previous experiences going back to 2008.

Monday’s rally in the shares of companies targeted by short sellers may have obliged traders to close out bets on declines, exaggerating the move upwards.

“Short covering momentum could have been exhausted after sharp jumps on the first day of the short-selling ban,” said Han Jiyoung, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co. “As the previous day’s jump has been somewhat excessive, stocks with high short balance will inevitably see increased volatility.”

South Korea has already banned naked short-selling, a practice where traders place sell orders for the stocks without owning or even borrowing them beforehand. The new rules forbid short-selling — which proponents argue lead to more liquidity and more accurate valuations — altogether.

Some heavily shorted electric-vehicle battery names that skyrocketed Monday, including LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Posco Holdings Inc., led the losses in the benchmarks on Tuesday.

“The ban may boost prices of a few specific stocks for a few days, but over the longer haul it will increase overall price volatility, reduce market liquidity and make pricing less efficient,” said Hyosung Kwon, an economist at Bloomberg Economics. “Even worse, it could discourage investment and further deepen the discount on South Korea’s stocks, hurting the retail investors it was supposed to protect.”

South Korea has been seeking to have global index provider MSCI Inc. move the country from its current emerging market status to developed market. But the latest development could hamper the plan, as allowing short-selling was one of the sticking points in MSCI’s annual review of market classification for the country.

The ban was announced just days after the nation’s financial watchdog said it plans a comprehensive probe into global investment banks’ trades, aiming to root out naked short-selling.

The timing of the move has come under scrutiny. Some analysts pointed out that the announcement was unusual given there was no financial crisis or external shock, such as the Covid outbreak, that led to the previous short-selling suspension in 2008, 2011 and 2020.

The ban, which has a populist appeal among retail investors who are also a key voting bloc, comes ahead of general legislative elections in April. Retail investors have occasionally staged protests against the tactic and made sporadic coordinated attempts to drive gains in stocks targeted by short sellers. Some ruling party lawmakers had responded to their demands by urging the government for a temporary ban.

Most short-selling in South Korea is conducted by institutional investors. But it accounts for a tiny portion of the market — about 0.6% of the Kospi’s market value and 1.6% of the Kosdaq’s, according to the latest exchange data as of Nov. 3.

“It’s a globally unprecedented case when short-selling is banned at a time of a market rebound,” said Cho Junkee, an analyst at SK Securities Co. “What’s clear is that the government is surely committed to boost the stock market and there’s no need to fight that.”

