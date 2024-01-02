(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s stock benchmark headed for its highest closing level since May 2022 amid a rally boosted by foreign inflows into the nation’s heavyweight chipmakers.

The Kospi climbed as much as 0.7% on Tuesday, buoyed by shares of tech stocks, with Samsung Electronics Co. among the biggest drivers of the measure’s gains. Overall, global funds pumped about $10.7 billion on a net basis into Korean equities last year, the most since 2012, amid demand for chipmakers.

The Kospi’s milestone comes after the nation banned short selling in local equities in early November, with the gauge having gained more than 10% since the prohibition was imposed. Authorities are seeking to root out naked short selling — a practice of selling shares without even borrowing them first — which is illegal in South Korea. The tech-heavy emerging market has also benefited from improving global risk appetite as bets rise for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in 2024.

Robust earnings growth for memory chipmakers after a downturn in demand is expected to drive the Kospi higher this year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among Wall Street banks predicting a new record of 2,700, while Goldman Sachs analysts have set their target even higher at 2,800.

