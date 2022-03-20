(Bloomberg) -- South Korea faces the prospect of a return to a trade deficit, preliminary data show, as geopolitical and virus risks weigh on global demand for its products, while escalating energy and commodity prices boost costs.

South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of March advanced 10.1% from a year earlier, led by semiconductors and oil products, the customs office said in a release Monday. Average daily shipments rose 26.4%. Overall imports climbed 18.9% -- fueled by energy -- for a deficit of $2.1 billion.

The wide divergence between the headline and daily average figures is due to two fewer business days this year, with March 9 a holiday for a presidential election. Daily average shipments for all of February rose 17.6%.

South Korea releases trade data earlier than most countries and the wide range of its exports, from semiconductors to cars, makes it a leading indicator of global economic activity. The latest report suggests the impact from the war in Ukraine on energy and commodity markets is hurting international demand.

Deficits are a concern for South Korea as its currency has been one of Asia’s worst performers in recent months. It posted back-to-back trade deficits in December and January amid higher energy costs, before swinging back to a surplus last month.

Inflationary pressures spurred by geopolitical risks may also intensify as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. The Bank of Korea last month sharply raised its inflation forecast and suggested the war in Ukraine could weigh on South Korea’s economic growth.

Asia-Pacific “economies’ constrained access to industrial raw materials from Russia and Ukraine will have indirect effects for companies involved in the production of semiconductors, electronics, autos and electric vehicle batteries, through higher prices of nickel, palladium and aluminum,” Moody’s said in a March 16 research note.

South Korea is one of the world’s biggest producers of high-tech products and relies heavily on imports of raw materials. Adding to concerns for its exporters is the recent lockdown of Shenzhen in response to mounting virus cases in China, the biggest trading partner of South Korea.

Today’s data showed imports of crude oil climbed 57.8% and those for gas soared 114.3%. Purchases of oil products advanced 52.5%.

Exports to China rose 11.3% between March 1-20 from a year earlier, those to the U.S. advanced 6% and to Japan gained 2%. Shipments to the European Union fell 3.9%

Overall semiconductor shipments increased 30.8%. Exports of cars fell 18.1%, while oil products increased 79%.

(Updates with details from report.)

